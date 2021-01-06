Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

