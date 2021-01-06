Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $381,161.99 and approximately $844.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $32.15 and $50.98. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

