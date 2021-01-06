FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.23. 250,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,879. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.69 and a 200 day moving average of $336.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.