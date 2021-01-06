Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Plans Dividend Increase – $13.01 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 13.008 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00.

FFH opened at C$442.01 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$319.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$637.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$442.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$411.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.11.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

