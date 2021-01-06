Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) to Issue $10.00 Annual Dividend

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $348.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.71 and its 200-day moving average is $312.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $481.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

