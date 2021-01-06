FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $6.60. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 868 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FalconStor Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -75.29 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 8.79%.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

