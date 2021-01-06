FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $438,952.98 and approximately $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

