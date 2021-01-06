Fantom (FTM) Price Up 41% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, DDEX and Bgogo. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $57.72 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

