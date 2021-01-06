Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Trading Up 5.7%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 290,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 233,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

