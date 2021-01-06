Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 154,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 105,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

The stock has a market cap of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.0% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

