Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 5.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $81.62. Approximately 5,380,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,985,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,373 shares of company stock valued at $43,415,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 585.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

