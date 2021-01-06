Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.74

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

