FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 85.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FFG opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.19.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

