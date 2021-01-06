FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $22.06 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $22.06 million and $2.08 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $13.68 or 0.00038355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

