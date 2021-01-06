Feathercoin Price Up 15% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $12,166.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 303,800,840 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.