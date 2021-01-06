Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.47.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. BidaskClub lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

