Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.97

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 4995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

