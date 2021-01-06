Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.10

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.10 and traded as high as $33.35. Federal Signal shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 196,709 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 64.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.