Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.83 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitAsset, Binance, Bitbns and BiKi. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00046229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00312020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.50 or 0.02764037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, BitAsset, Bittrex, BitMax, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bitbns, KuCoin, MXC, BiKi, Bitrabbit, Korbit, Coinall, WazirX, Binance, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

