Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 1.34% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

FSTA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

