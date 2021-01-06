Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rose 9.6% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 10,069,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,177,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.
In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
