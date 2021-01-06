Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rose 9.6% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 10,069,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,177,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

