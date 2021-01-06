Fiii (FIII) Achieves Market Cap of $56,552.35

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $56,552.35 and approximately $580.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.