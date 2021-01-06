Filecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $197.28 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $197.28 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $22.65 or 0.00060252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.