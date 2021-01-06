Financial Analysis: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Capital Bancshares and Reliant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 1 8 0 0 1.89 Reliant Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $34.17, indicating a potential downside of 42.75%. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 8.10% 6.68% 0.51% Reliant Bancorp 13.74% 9.21% 1.00%

Volatility and Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Reliant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.46 billion 2.07 $322.87 million $6.23 9.58 Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 3.22 $16.20 million $1.54 11.69

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Texas Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; escrow services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking services. Further, the company provides American Airlines AAdvantage, an all-digital branch offering depositors. It operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions; and mortgage refinancing services. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides safe deposit boxes, and debit cards, as well as direct deposit, online and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 16 full-service branch offices in Davidson, Hickman, Hamilton, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee; and mortgage production offices in Brentwood, Hendersonville, and Memphis counties. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

