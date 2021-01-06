Financial Comparison: EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of EKIMAS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neuronetics and EKIMAS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75 EKIMAS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than EKIMAS.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and EKIMAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21% EKIMAS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EKIMAS has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and EKIMAS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 3.29 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -6.87 EKIMAS $3.35 million 0.18 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

EKIMAS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

EKIMAS Company Profile

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names. The company also manufactures specialty hydrophilic polyurethanes. It sells its products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation and changed its name to EKIMAS Corporation in March 2020. EKIMAS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

