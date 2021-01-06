Financial Contrast: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) versus AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AutoWeb and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 93.40%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Oblong.

Volatility and Risk

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $113.98 million 0.31 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -2.35 Oblong $12.83 million 3.26 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -10.53% -49.17% -21.08% Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91%

Summary

AutoWeb beats Oblong on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

