Financial Contrast: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.42 million 2.18 $11.97 million $1.62 11.14 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 3.69 $192.74 million $5.08 12.30

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 17.33% 11.15% 1.35% Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SB Financial Group and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $50.42, suggesting a potential downside of 19.28%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SB Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats SB Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. Further, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates a network of 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca counties, Ohio, as well as Hamilton and Steuben counties, Indiana, and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

