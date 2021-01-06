Financial Contrast: Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Thunderbird Resorts alerts:

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunderbird Resorts N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

Thunderbird Resorts has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunderbird Resorts $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.27 $17.69 million $0.95 13.80

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resorts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thunderbird Resorts and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunderbird Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Thunderbird Resorts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunderbird Resorts

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 654 slots, and 154 table positions. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.