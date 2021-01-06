Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 122,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 74,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $395.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

