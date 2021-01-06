FinNexus Price Reaches $0.13 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $409,575.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

