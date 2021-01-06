Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.12

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.12 and last traded at C$28.92, with a volume of 203194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

