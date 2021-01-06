Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.90

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as high as $27.49. Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 289,819 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.90.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

