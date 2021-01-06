Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTT. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.38.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock traded up C$1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.20. 602,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,006. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$30.12.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

