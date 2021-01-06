FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 72,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 39,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FinServ Acquisition stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

