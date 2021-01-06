Firo Price Tops $3.17 on Major Exchanges (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00008594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $36.09 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.47 or 0.03263292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00458383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.60 or 0.01230988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00385531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00170659 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Firo

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,397,493 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

