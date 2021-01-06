First American Bank Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First American Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 322,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $9.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

