First American Bank Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First American Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $9.79 on Wednesday, hitting $292.18. 41,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,900. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.10 and its 200 day moving average is $281.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.