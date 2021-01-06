First American Bank Has $4.29 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,402. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

