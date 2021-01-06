First American Bank Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Bank grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,667. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $173.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

