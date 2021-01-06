First American Bank Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First American Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.23. 61,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $220.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

