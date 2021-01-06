First American Bank Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.02. The stock had a trading volume of 151,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,727 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.