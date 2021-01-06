First American Bank Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,988 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.4% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.34. 4,922,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,444,808. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

