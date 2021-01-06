First American Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First American Bank lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,065. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $442.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

