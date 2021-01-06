First American Bank Purchases 1,307 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.17. 281,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

