First American Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First American Bank cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 75.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 302,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

