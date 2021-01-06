First American Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First American Bank cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804,142 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. CSFB increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

NYSE FTV traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

