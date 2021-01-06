First American Bank Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First American Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,809.25.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,732.98. 60,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,766.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,597.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

