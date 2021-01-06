First American Bank Sells 11,741 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BidaskClub cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 1,352,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,851,145. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

