First American Bank Sells 12,124 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First American Bank reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 171,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.58. 1,172,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,875. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.