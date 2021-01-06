First American Bank Sells 15,681 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First American Bank lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,771. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

